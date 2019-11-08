A 16-year-old Hallettsville passenger was killed Thursday afternoon when his pickup lost control on County Road 143.
Brazos Kash Wood was riding in the front passenger seat of a northbound 2016 Ford F-250 when it crashed about 1:37 p.m., killing him, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release issued Friday.
The county road is in Lavaca County less than 10 miles northeast of Hallettsville.
Wood was pronounced dead at the Lavaca Medical Center at 3:54 p.m.
The crash occurred when Hallettsville driver Michael David Ploch, 16, navigated a turn at an unsafe speed about 0.7 miles north of County Road 142 and encountered standing high water on the roadway, according to the news release.
After losing control, Ploch's pickup crashed into a tree on the right side of the roadway and sustained significant damage.
Ploch suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene of the crash.
Both Wood and Ploch were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation, and no tickets or charges have been issued, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, department spokesman.
