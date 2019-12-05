The fate of two dogs that attacked a woman on Nov. 23 will be decided in a hearing at the Victoria City Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Clara Ramos, a local activist who has visited with the victims, said she hopes the dogs, which are currently being held by Victoria Animal Control, are not released back to the owners.
"I’m hoping that they don’t let those dogs go back," Ramos said. "They need to be put to sleep because they’ve already gotten a taste of blood."
Blanca Vasquez, who was mauled in the attack, remains in the hospital and her sister, Marie Bowers, said she's unsure when Vasquez will be released.
Victoria Animal Control would not release the name of the dogs' owner.
Ramos said she especially worries about the dogs going back to their owners because the place where the attack occurred is less than half a mile from Dudley Elementary School.
"They have no business being in that area," Ramos said. "There's a school within a block and a half."
Ramos said she hopes the hearing will bring some justice for Vasquez.
"This lady was literally torn apart by those dogs," Ramos said.
