Victoria woman attacked by 2 dogs
Buy Now

Blanca Vasquez rests in her hospital bed after suffering severe injuries from a dog attack on Nov. 23. She is currently on bedrest to recover and doesn’t know when she will be released from the hospital.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

The fate of two dogs that attacked a woman on Nov. 23 will be decided in a hearing at the Victoria City Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Clara Ramos, a local activist who has visited with the victims, said she hopes the dogs, which are currently being held by Victoria Animal Control, are not released back to the owners. 

"I’m hoping that they don’t let those dogs go back," Ramos said. "They need to be put to sleep because they’ve already gotten a taste of blood."

Blanca Vasquez, who was mauled in the attack, remains in the hospital and her sister, Marie Bowers, said she's unsure when Vasquez will be released.

Victoria Animal Control would not release the name of the dogs' owner.

Ramos said she especially worries about the dogs going back to their owners because the place where the attack occurred is less than half a mile from Dudley Elementary School.

"They have no business being in that area," Ramos said. "There's a school within a block and a half."

Ramos said she hopes the hearing will bring some justice for Vasquez.

"This lady was literally torn apart by those dogs," Ramos said.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.