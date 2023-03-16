Police discovered heroin and methamphetamine inside a car after its driver led officers on a vehicle, and then foot, pursuit on Monday.
Jonathan Shaw, 42, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, according to the Victoria Police Department.
About 4:45 p.m. Monday, a special crimes unit detective witnessed Shaw’s gray Chevrolet Malibu commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Mallette Drive and Zac Lentz Parkway.
Police attempted to stop the Malibu, but the vehicle did not stop.
Police chased the Malibu before it stopped in the 9800 block of NE Zac Lentz Parkway, where Shaw exited the vehicle, running. Police then chased him on foot.
Shaw was apprehended a short distance later, and a search of the man and his vehicle revealed 99.94 grams of black tar heroin and 28.03 grams of methamphetamine.
Shaw was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
ARRESTED
