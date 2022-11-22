A home in the 800 block of Westwood Drive was burglarized Monday evening, according to a police report.
An Apple laptop and an Impressions mirror were reported as stolen from the home. The items were valued at $1,500, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 21 on a warrant charging her with stalking.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Goliad man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of criminal trespass and on a surety off bond warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750.