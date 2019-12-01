Flames poured from the windows of a single-story house near Fordtran as it burned Sunday night.
The fire began about 5 p.m., and by the time it was extinguished about 7 p.m., the house at 2224 Garrett Road appeared to be a total loss.
The DeWitt County Appraisal District lists two properties at the address, which are owned by the estate of Ed and Margaret Kocurek. The properties have a combined value of $726,000.
Neighbors at the scene said the home was owned by two women. They said the house was vacant and had been for several months.
A firefighter with the Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to another fire that occurred at the home about two weeks ago.
Among the agencies that responded to the fire Sunday night were the Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department, the Cuero Fire Department, the Yoakum Fire Department, the city of Victoria Fire Department and the Victoria County Fire Department.
According to firefighters at the scene, the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the cause of the fire.
