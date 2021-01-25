A 53-year-old Houston man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash about 12 miles outside of Port Lavaca on Farm-to-Market Road 1289 in Calhoun County.
At about 12:30 p.m., Warren Thomas Martens was westbound on the farm road in a Ford Ranger towing an American utility trailer when his vehicle was hit head-on by a Dodge Ram, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Driven by Medardo Luis Garcia, 40, of Edinburg, the Dodge Ram was eastbound on the farm road and crossed the center line before striking the Ford Ranger head-on for reasons that are still under investigation, he said.
Martens was pronounced dead at the scene by Tanya Dimak, Calhoun County Justice of the Precinct 3, San Miguel said. Garcia was transported by Calhoun County EMS to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria with injuries that were considered not life-threatening.
As of Monday, the crash investigation was ongoing and no citations had been issued, San Miguel said.
