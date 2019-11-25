A 53-year-old Humble man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 59 , near Fox Road south of Victoria.
Sean Cody was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey after crashing his 2011 Nissan Xterra, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.
About 2:45 p.m., Cody's southbound SUV left the highway and traveled down a grassy embankment before continuing through a barbed-wire fence.
The SUV then struck a tree, resulting in significant damage.
The crash was not reported until 3:57 p.m., according to the news release.
Posey held an inquest and ordered an autopsy by the Central Texas Autopsy service in Lockhart.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the news release.
