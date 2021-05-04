A second man was found dead after search and rescue efforts following a Saturday morning boat crash on the Colorado River, officials said.
The body of Jacob Langley, 24, was recovered about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Brandi Reeder, a Texas game warden supervisor.
About 1 a.m. Saturday, a 17-foot, flat-bottom boat carrying five men, all Huntsville residents in their early 20s, crashed into a piling in the Colorado River near Bragg’s Cut, Reeder said. The men were on a fishing trip at the time.
Three of the men were ejected, Reeder said. One of them managed to swim back to the boat, but the other two, Langley and Keith Smith, did not survive.
Smith's body was found about 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Reeder said, and Langley's was found about 7:30 p.m. Monday by Lower Colorado River Authority rangers about a half-mile from where the crash occurred.
The boat's other three occupants suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Reeder said, but it is likely that low visibility conditions contributed to the crash since the men were traveling at nighttime in rainy weather.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, Lower Colorado River Authority and EquuSearch, a nonprofit search-and-rescue organization, all participated in the multiday search.
