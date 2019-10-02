Six people were injured in a four-vehicle wreck about 7 a.m. Tuesday outside Formosa Plastics Corp. in Point Comfort.
Among those injured was Miguel A. Diaz, 27, of Mission, who was attempting to turn into Formosa's Gate 6.
Emilia Celine Lopez, 20, of Victoria, was on her way to work at the plant in her 2012 Kia Sorento. She was travelling north on SH 35, behind Diaz, and failed to control speed, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
Lopez crashed into the back of Diaz's Ford truck, sending him and his passenger, Roberto Carlos Castillo, 27, also of Mission, into oncoming traffic.
The driver of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, Samantha Reyes, 24, of Brownsville, was traveling south on the highway and was unable to avoid the Ford truck and hit it in the front-right bumper. Her passenger, Sonny Curtiss Wences, 39, also of Brownsville, was also injured.
Another truck, a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by David Easton Lehew Jr., 51, of Spring, hit the back of Lopez's Kia, sending her into a grassy ditch.
Lopez was listed in serious condition at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston, where she was transported by helicopter, said San Miguel.
The other injured were taken to Memorial Medical Center in Port lavaca. All were listed in stable condition, San Miguel said.
Everyone was wearing seat belts, San Miguel said. DPS continues to investigate the wreck.
