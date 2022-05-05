An ambulance and vehicle crashed on North Main Street in Victoria a little after 5 p.m., injuring several people, authorities at the scene said.
The ambulance, which was northbound and not on an emergency call, was carrying three Victoria Fire Department firefighters, who were taken to DeTar hospital, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox. The firefighters were in stable condition, Fox said.
Fox said "several" people in the other vehicle had injuries, but he said he was unsure how severe. They were taken for medical treatment.
A white vehicle was lying about 30 feet from the roadway near a utility pole.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.