Victoria County sheriff's officials continued their investigation Friday into the suspected homicide of a man who was found dead Thursday morning at an industrial business park.
Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said investigators continued their work although no arrests had been made as of Friday evening.
Victoria County resident Keith Messamore, 63, was found dead Thursday morning at an oil field drilling company at 961 Industrial Park Drive, Boyd said.
The death is suspected to be the result of homicide based of "circumstances at the scene," Boyd said Thursday.
An autopsy for Messamore began Thursday at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, but Boyd said he had not yet heard any determinations gleaned from it.
Investigators also continued to examine the scene where Messamore was found as well as security camera footage taken from nearby, he said.
