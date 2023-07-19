A joint investigation involving the Texas Rangers has resulted in the arrest of Jackson County jailer on a charge accusing him of having improper sexual contact with an inmate, according to authorities.
Donald James Morris, 58,of Edna, was arrested July 12, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said in a news release. Morris was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of violation of civil rights, improper sexual activity with person in custody, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
On July 10, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office contacted the Texas Rangers to help out with an investigation into an allegation of an "improper contact incident" between a jailer and an inmate.
The Texas Rangers worked jointly with the Jackson County district attorney's and sheriff's offices, according to the news release.