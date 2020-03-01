Two Jackson County men died Saturday in a head-on collision on Farm-to-Market Road 234.
Juan Z. Sanchez, 54, of Lolita, and Zenon V. Gallegos, 68, of Vanderbilt, were in separate vehicles and going in opposite directions when the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 2006 GMC pickup driven by Sanchez was southbound on the road when it crossed the center line and continued into the northbound shoulder, where it struck Gallegos’ vehicle, a 2008 Nissan pickup.
After the collision, the GMC came to rest in the northbound lane, facing south. The Nissan came to rest on its driver’s side in a ditch near the road.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Cindy Poulton. There were no other occupants. The crash remains under investigation, San Miguel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.