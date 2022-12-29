Victoria County residents called for jury duty at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace's court do not need to appear. The jury has been canceled, according to a news release from the district clerk's office.
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
Victoria County residents called for jury duty at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace's court do not need to appear. The jury has been canceled, according to a news release from the district clerk's office.
