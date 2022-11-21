Victoria County residents called for jury duty at 10:30 a.m. Monday can disregard the notice. The jury pool has been canceled, according to a news release from District Clerk Kim Plummer's office.
Jury duty canceled on Monday
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.
