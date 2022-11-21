Generic Courts.jpg
Victoria County residents called for jury duty at 10:30 a.m. Monday can disregard the notice. The jury pool has been canceled, according to a news release from District Clerk Kim Plummer's office.

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

Managing Editor

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.