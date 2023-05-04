A Victoria County jury sentenced a man to prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of child sex abuse.
The jury, comprised of eight women and four men, deliberated for less than an hour before finding Pedro Cantu Jr. guilty, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's Office news release issued Thursday.
Cantu was found guilty on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and then was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
A person found guilty of this offense must serve one half of their sentence before being parole eligible, according to the district attorney's office.
The evidence at trial showed that Cantu had sexually abused a young child in Victoria in October 2009.
The victim, now 19 years of age, testified.
Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles.
District Judge Elí Garza presided over the case.
Cantu was represented by defense attorneys Keith Weiser and Kelsey Downing.