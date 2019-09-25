Victoria Police Officer Branden Allen was a little goated Wednesday when he was flagged down, told of loose livestock and found a small herd of goats.
The veteran motorcycle officer was soon surrounded by goats.
Someone took this photo and anonymously sent it to the Victoria Police Department.
Officer David Brogger decided to have a little fun with captioning the photo by asking the public to come up with the best funny response. The suggested captions were quick to start coming in, with many playing on the word goat.
To offer your suggestion, go to "Caption this Photo" on the Victoria Police Department's Facebook page. The contest ends at noon Thursday. The winner will receive some VPD swag.
