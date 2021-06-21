Ninfa Vela has left her son’s old bedroom largely untouched since his disappearance, even restocking his dresser with his favorite colognes every Christmas.
Many of his self-produced hip-hop albums and tracks, a microphone and shirts line the dresser, but a portrait of him hanging on the wall above, which is surrounded by decorative clocks, which he had an affinity for, is her favorite memento.
“I have prepared it for him in case he comes back someday,” the 69-year-old mother said Friday. “He’ll have everything he needs, ready to go.”
The Vela family marked the fourth year since Antonio “TJ” Vela Jr. disappeared on June 15, but remained hopeful the investigation by police will turn up long-awaited answers despite “a long time” since hearing anything new from investigators, they said.
Vela, who was 36 when he was reported missing, was last seen about 2 a.m. June 15, 2017, in the parking lot of his favorite bar, Sports, in Victoria. The next day, his family began looking for any sign of him and came across his seemingly-abandoned Pontiac Firebird on a rural farm road near Inez, his father, Antonio Vela, said.
Lt. Jason Turner, who oversees similar investigations at the Victoria Police Department, said Vela’s case is “still very actively” being investigated.
However, in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no details could be released about the ongoing investigation, he said Monday.
“We know it has been four years, but we continue to work it every day,” Turner said. “We are pursuing every single lead we possibly can, and I’m not using that as a canned response. I’m speaking quite literally.”
In the weeks after Vela’s disappearance, then-Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig speculated there could be foul play involved, but added that missing person cases can have a wide range of factors and outcomes.
Turner, speaking generally of missing person investigations, echoed Craig’s sentiment, adding that the events leading up to a missing person report does not always have criminal elements.
“Ultimately, it depends on the case,” Turner said.
Wally Krauser, a close friend of Vela’s who now lives in Corpus Christi, said he did not know of any potential danger his friend was in during the time of his disappearance.
“He was not involved with anything that would’ve lead to him disappearing like this,” he said. “Nothing that I knew of, at least.”
Vela had a few spots on his criminal record, which included three misdemeanor convictions from 2000 to 2015. Still, nothing rose to the level of a felony, according to those records.
“We all have our histories, but nothing was that serious,” Krauser said.
Now, after four years, his mother said she would be grateful to hear anything — good or bad — just to know that “something is happening.”
“The police have not been able to tell us much since this all began,” she said. “It would be nice to hear anything at all.”
Tuner, speaking generally about investigations like the Vela case, said he understood the frustrations of families wanting to know more about their missing loved ones.
“We try to be as candid as possible with the families of those affected while still maintaining the case’s integrity,” Tuner said. “We try our best to reach out to families so they can hear our voice and let them know we’re still here and we’re still working on it.”
Since the disappearance, the Vela family has worked diligently to keep his memory alive, including publishing flyers, holding vigils and posting to social media to spread awareness. Despite cancellations of gatherings in his memory because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and not holding a public gathering this year, Vela’s older sister, Natalie Vela Thompson, said she will continue to get his name in front of people until he is found.
“It is the best thing we can do. None of us plan on stopping, either,” Thompson, 49, said.
But, until more about his disappearance is discovered, the Velas will be left with many questions.
“We just want closure. I want to hear that he is OK and that he is coming back, but, even if the news is bad, I would take that,” Ninfa Vela said. “To just never know would be torture. It has been.”
“I hope that anyone that knows something comes forward,” his father said. “I know someone out there could end this nightmare for us.”
