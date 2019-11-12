Coast Guard officials rescued two kayakers after they became stranded by hazardous weather on an island near Rockport on Monday evening.
At 5:50 p.m., the Coast Guard was notified of the emergency by the Rockport Police Department, according to a Coast Guard news release issued Tuesday.
Coast Guard officials then launched a helicopter to rescue the kayakers from Grass Island, which is less than 1,000 feet in diameter, in the southeastern end of Copano Bay.
On the island at the time, 29-mph winds, 45-degree temperatures and 1-3 foot seas were reported.
The kayakers were taken to Aransas County Airport where they were transferred to emergency services personnel.
“With weather conditions deteriorating, we are grateful we were able to assist these two individuals," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Gay. "We urge mariners to continually monitor the forecast, file a float plan with a family member or friend and ensure they are equipped with the proper safety gear before leaving shore."
