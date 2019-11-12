Two kayakers rescued from Rockport island

Two Coast Guard helicopter crew members pose with two kayakers who were rescued after they became stranded due to weather on Grass Island near Rockport.

 U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard officials rescued two kayakers after they became stranded by hazardous weather on an island near Rockport on Monday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., the Coast Guard was notified of the emergency by the Rockport Police Department, according to a Coast Guard news release issued Tuesday.

Grass Island near Rockport

Two kayakers were rescued by Coast Guard crews from Grass Island near Rockport on Monday.

Coast Guard officials then launched a helicopter to rescue the kayakers from Grass Island, which is less than 1,000 feet in diameter, in the southeastern end of Copano Bay.

On the island at the time, 29-mph winds, 45-degree temperatures and 1-3 foot seas were reported.

The kayakers were taken to Aransas County Airport where they were transferred to emergency services personnel.

“With weather conditions deteriorating, we are grateful we were able to assist these two individuals," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Gay. "We urge mariners to continually monitor the forecast, file a float plan with a family member or friend and ensure they are equipped with the proper safety gear before leaving shore."

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

