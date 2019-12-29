MEYERSVILLE – Broken glass and debris from more wrecks than Heather Lowe can remember lay in the front lawn of her house on a curved portion of Farm-to-Market Road 237 southeast of Meyersville.
Since the 26-year-old’s parents bought a house on the curve about two decades ago, she’s known it to be dangerous.
Now, after witnessing a series of wrecks, Heather Lowe wants Texas Department of Transportation to take preventative measures, possibly including shoulder installation, building rumble strips and adding additional signage.
“I’m tired of having to call 911,” Lowe said. “I know shoulders wouldn’t stop it completely, but it’s just dumb that we haven’t had anything.”
When she was about 10 years old, Lowe remembers that her parents finally gave up and removed a fence that was run over so many times it was little more than a heap of broken wire.
Since then, she’s called the cops out to several wrecks, including the foggy December night when someone died less than a few hundred feet from the home where she and her daughter sleep.
Keith Carlos Smith, 47, of Victoria, died in a one-vehicle wreck on the curve in December 2019 after the trailer he was towing went off the road and caused him to side-skid and roll off the road into a grassy knoll.
Since 2010, in a less-than-1-mile radius surrounding Lowe’s home, there have been multiple crashes of various consequences, including one fatal crash, four with at least one suspected serious injury, two with non-incapacitating injuries, two with possible injuries, and nine no-injury crashes. The descriptions are based on TxDOT data.
Those numbers don’t include Smith’s fatal crash, nor does it include a fatal crash that occurred about 2 miles on the road toward Victoria, near FM 237’s intersection with Ohrt Road, that killed one of Lowe’s high school classmates, Abraham Lopez.
It also doesn’t include a crash resulting in serious injury that occurred in March.
In that case, the car flipped upside down and past the cattle guard in Lowe’s yard. Lowe said her mother, Tina Lowe, a registered nurse, sat outside the car and talked to the teenage boys inside until the cops arrived.
Lowe’s father, Tommy Lowe, said that in his years living on the property, there’s been an average of two serious crashes a year.
In another three to four cases a year, he said, someone drives off the road, regains their composure and keeps going without making a report.
“This year seems to be on an uptick,” he said.
After one crash years ago, Heather Lowe said her mother pestered TxDOT for months to get a single curve sign installed on the right side of the road for drivers heading east into Victoria County.
Lucea’n Kuykendall, a public information officer for TxDOT’s Yoakum District Office, said curve signs are the only safety feature on FM 237.
Heather Lowe said she’d like to see safety features like those installed on another dangerous curve near Mission Oaks.
There, Kuykendall said, there are curve warning signs placed in advance of both directions. She said the roadway was widened in 2003 between U.S. 77 and FM 237, and, in 2015, flashing yellow lights were installed on signage at the curve.
Heather Lowe said she wants the wrecks to ease up for the sake of her young daughter.
“Luckily, she’s been asleep when most of them have happened,” Lowe said.
More than anything, Tommy Lowe said, their family has simply seen too many people hurt on the road.
“This has been happening for a very long time,” Lowe said. “Does it take three more people to die before they do something?”
