One of our partners, Lavaca County Crime Stoppers, has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Michael Goode.
Goode has an outstanding warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The warrant was issued on May 27.
He is 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Victoria and may be in that community.
Fugitives may be armed, and you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Goode, is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple device or by visiting our website, crimestoppersvictoria.com.
Tips can also be made to Lavaca County Crime Stoppers at 361-594-3700. You can also visit their website, lavacacountycrimestoppers.com, for additional ways to contact them and a link to their Facebook page.
The first, most-accurate tip leading to Goode’s arrest is eligible for an $800 reward. The tip can be made to Victoria Crime Stoppers or Lavaca County Crime Stoppers. Only one reward will be paid.
