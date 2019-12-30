There are some words no driver wants to hear.
"Take nine steps, heel to toe, down the straight line, looking at your feet, keeping your hands by your side, counting out loud," said Officer Heath Barnett with the Victoria Police Department during a field sobriety test demonstration Monday.
Under Barnett's watchful eye, a perfectly sober police cadet followed the orders, placing one shaky foot before the other.
As in previous years, Crossroads law enforcement officers are pleading with residents, asking them to drive safely on New Year's Eve.
Most notably, they are asking residents to reconsider driving while intoxicated.
"Just don't do it," said Senior Patrol Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Historically, the New Year's Eve holiday weekend has proved to be one of the most deadly on Texas roadways, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.
In 2018, 51 people died in crashes during the five-day holiday weekend, with 27 deaths on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Last weekend, authorities arrested five people in Victoria County on charges of driving while intoxicated. Port Lavaca police had arrested another three in that time.
For first-time offenders, a DWI can result in a fine of up to $2,000, loss of a driver's license for up to a year, as much as $6,000 in fees after the reinstatement of a license and up to three days in jail, according to Texas Department of Transportation. Those penalties increase steeply for repeat offenders.
And that doesn't include the costs of towing, attorneys and other fees that many say can raise the total cost of a DWI to about $16,000.
With increased law enforcement patrols in both cities and by troopers on highways, the chances of getting caught driving while intoxicated are higher.
"We will be actively looking for impaired drivers as well as answering all other calls," Brogger said.
With a variety of affordable options available to holiday revelers, there's really no reason to break the law, said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
"Don't take risks. It's definitely not worth it," Rangnow said. "There are so many options."
For example, ride-sharing services such as Lyft and Uber are available in Victoria and Port Lavaca.
And several taxi services operate throughout the Crossroads.
While taxi company owner Cesar Hernandez, who owns Cesar's Taxi, Limousine and Shuttle in Victoria, said the holiday is the most profitable time of the year, he added his main concern is keeping people safe.
Bob Constantine, regional manager for Elegant Limousine and Charter, agreed.
His business offers limousine, party buses and chartered vehicles throughout the Crossroads.
"The biggest thing is people should drink responsibly," he said. "We are all concerned about human life."
If those options are unavailable, partiers can also designate a driver at the beginning of the evening or ask to sleep on a couch or floor.
Partygoers who worry about a driver getting behind the wheel should prevent that person from driving, Brogger and Ragnow said.
While Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he wanted to wish residents a happy new year, he echoed concerns from law enforcement.
Troopers across the state began their increased efforts to prevent intoxicated driving days ago, he said.
"It's a time for celebration, but also, safety is paramount," he said.
