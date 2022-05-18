A jury sentenced a Victoria man to life in prison Wednesday for repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.
Robert Dean Yancy Jr., 37, abused the girl over a three-year period beginning when the child was 7, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's news release.
Yancy will serve the sentence day for day. He is not be eligible for parole.
During a two-day trial, that child testified along with her brother, who witnessed some of the abuse.
Yancy was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child by jurors, who began deliberation at 9:55 a.m. and returned a verdict at 11:28 a.m. Jurors deliberated for 23 minutes to return the life sentence.
Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney Arnold Hayden prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Alex Mansker. Defense attorney Keith Weiser and Merri Nichols defended Yancy.
District Judge Elí Garza presided over the trial.
