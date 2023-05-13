Front door shattered

Victoria police said someone shattered the glass door at Taqueria La Frontera, 811 E. Rio Grande St., early Thursday. The door was valued at $1,000.

Taqueria La Frontera's front glass door was shattered Thursday morning.

Victoria police said they were called about 2:40 a.m. Thursday to the restaurant, where the glass door, estimated to be valued at approximately $1,000, was kicked in and broken. Police called the damage at 811 E. Rio Grande St., a case of criminal mischief.

"Investigation revealed that a subject had kicked the door in frustration, causing it to break," the department said in a statement. "At this time, no arrests have been made, however, we are pursuing all leads in the case."

The incident is considered a criminal mischief $750-2,5000 case, according to the incident report.

Criminal Mischief $750-2,500 is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

