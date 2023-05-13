Taqueria La Frontera's front glass door was shattered Thursday morning.
Victoria police said they were called about 2:40 a.m. Thursday to the restaurant, where the glass door, estimated to be valued at approximately $1,000, was kicked in and broken. Police called the damage at 811 E. Rio Grande St., a case of criminal mischief.
"Investigation revealed that a subject had kicked the door in frustration, causing it to break," the department said in a statement. "At this time, no arrests have been made, however, we are pursuing all leads in the case."
The incident is considered a criminal mischief $750-2,5000 case, according to the incident report.
Criminal Mischief $750-2,500 is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.