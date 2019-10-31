A 29-year-old Victoria man and a 31-year-old Victoria woman were arrested Wednesday after the man attempted to sell an undercover officer methamphetamines that turned out to be sugar.
Robert Lee Zuniga and Ashley Nicole Williams were arrested after Zuniga attempted to make the transaction during an undercover operation involving the U.S. Marshal Task Force, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit and Victoria County Sheriff's Department Special Crimes Unit, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Officers stopped Zuniga's car in the 3900 block of Houston Highway after the attempted sale. Zuniga had an outstanding warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance case. He was also charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, according to the news release.
Williams, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and six counts of possession of a dangerous drug. Williams was in possession of methamphetamine and various other pills, according to the news release.
As of Thursday afternoon, both were still in the Victoria County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.