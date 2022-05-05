Police arrested a man Thursday on aggravated assault charges after a woman was injured in a shooting in Victoria the night before.
At 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Mistletoe Avenue, where a woman was reported to have been injured in a shooting, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The shooting victim, Elena-Marie Smith, 18, told police she and a friend were walking in the roadway when gunshots came from the direction of a vehicle driving by.
Smith suffered injuries that were considered not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
After investigating, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Pierce Cisneros, 19, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Cisneros was arrested on the warrant without incident at a home in the 2400 block of U.S. 87 North.
He was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained with bail set at $75,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Victoria police said the initial investigation and arrest was a "concerted effort" between the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Cuero Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.
