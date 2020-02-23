A 41-year-old Victoria man accused of stealing about 500 feet of copper wire from Peak Oilfield Services remained in custody Sunday night.
Anthony Threadgill, 41 of Victoria, was arrested Thursday after he committed a traffic violation that resulted in a traffic stop, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.
During the stop, Threadgill was found to have outstanding warrants for unrelated charges. He was arrested and was found in possession of about 8 grams of what officials said was methamphetamine.
The arresting deputy noticed that Threadgill’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle suspected of being involved with a recent theft of copper from Peak Oilfield Services, according the news release.
A subsequent investigation led deputies to his home, where about 500 feet of copper wire and cameras stolen from Peak Oilfield Services were recovered. The cameras contained photographs of Threadgill committing the thefts and recorded his criminal activity, according to the news release.
Threadgill is being held in the Victoria County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000.
