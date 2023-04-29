A man was arrested in Boise, Idaho on a warrant charging him with murder in the death of his mother in Seadrift earlier this week.
Mary A. Virvan, 61, was discovered Wednesday in a Seadrift home, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery.
Sheriff's office investigators and deputies arrived on scene and were assisted by Seadrift Police Department officers, according to the statement. Justice of the Peace Hope Kurtz conducted the inquest, pronounced Virvan dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy to be conducted.
The investigation determined the suspect was Frank Joseph Harvey, 23, Virvan's son, according to Vickery's statement. An arrest warrant for homicide was obtained for Harvey.
Harvey was located in Boise, Idaho Saturday and was taken into custody, according to the statement.
Arrangements are being made to extradite Harvey to Calhoun County to face the charges.
"Officers continue to investigate and gather evidence for the furtherance of justice," according to Vickery's statement.