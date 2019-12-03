A Port Lavaca man was arrested Monday and accused of starting a fire at Oak Forest Apartments last week.
Steven Micheal Kraatz, 24, was arrested by the Victoria Police Department on a warrant charging him with arson of a building, habitat or vehicle with intent to injure or damage.
The arrest came after firefighters were dispatched to Oak Forest Apartments on Nov. 26 for a fire that was contained to the bedroom of one unit at the complex.
The investigation is ongoing, but Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said there was enough evidence for the department to request a warrant for Kraatz’s arrest.
Kraatz remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail on Tuesday evening in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
