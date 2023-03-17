A 29-year-old Victoria man who was arrested on a family violence charge also was held on an immigration detainer.
The man was initially arrested by police at 2:33 a.m. Thursday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to Victoria County Jail records. He was then booked into the Victoria County Jail.
At 12:57 p.m., the man received an additional immigration detainer.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation case.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation case.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 16 on a Goliad County warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on a Goliad County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 16 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers March 16 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers March 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation as well as a warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers March 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.