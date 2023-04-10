Officers arrested a man on domestic violence charges Sunday.
A 28-year-old Victoria man was arrested at 10:53 p.m., according to Victoria County Jail records.
The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and unlawful restraint.
The man was booked into the Victoria County Jail Sunday.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Inez woman by deputies April 6 on warrants charging her with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in two theft of property between $100-$750 cases.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers April 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 6 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, two Class C misdemeanors and bond forfeiture in a theft of property $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old man by officers April 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Mequite woman by officers April 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 7 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and by deputies on an immigration warrant.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 8 on warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cuero man by deputies April 8 on suspicion of second offense driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Telfair woman by deputies April 8 on a surety off bond warrant in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by officers April 8 on suspicion of theft of property $2,500-$30,000, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Houston man by officers April 8 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Lake Charles, Louisiana, man by officers April 8 on suspicion of duty on striking a fixture, highway landscape more than $200 and second offense driving while intoxicated and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Kingsville woman by deputies April 8 on warrants charging her with criminal mischief $750-$2,500 and burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 9 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 9 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 9 on suspicion of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.