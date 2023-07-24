Man arrested on murder charge in Victoria

A 50-year-old man arrested by officers on Saturday has been charged with another warrant charging him with murder and tampering with evidence, according to a Victoria Police Department press release.
On Saturday at about 11 a.m., Victoria police officers responded to a call on the 4500 block of North John Stockbauer Drive regarding a medical emergency.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Brandy Baugh, a 44-year-old woman, dead inside of the home.
While investigating the scene, Willard Baugh Jr. was arrested on violation of probation and was taken to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
More details from the investigation led to Baugh to being charged with murder at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Baugh was in county jail and being held on no bond Monday, according to the press release.
The investigation was ongoing, according to the police department.