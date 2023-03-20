Police arrested a Victoria man on suspicion of stalking and unlicensed carrying of a weapon Sunday evening.
The man was arrested at 11:33 p.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail Monday, according to jail records.
On Saturday, deputies arrested a Bloomington man, 33, on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
He also was arrested on 10 Class C misdemeanors.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A Houston man by officers March 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 17 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 17 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers March 18 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 19 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-00 grams as well as a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA —A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers March 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals case.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old San Antonio woman by TABC officials March 19 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Inez woman by officers March 19 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA —A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers March 20 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers March 20 on suspicion of stalking and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.