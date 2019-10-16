A 35-year-old Victoria man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of South Ben Jordan Street on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics with intent to deliver.
Aldric Aldwin Littles was arrested at about 2:25 p.m. after members of the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics in his home. The task force, which includes the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit, Victoria County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit, and Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office, found ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, Promethazine, Alprazolam, and Trazodone, according to a Facebook post from the Victoria Police Department.
Also found were other items that showed intent to deliver drugs. Money, believed to have come from drug sales was also confiscated, according to the news release.
Littles was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, manufacturing or delivering ecstasy, 1-4 grams, cocaine, 4-200 grams, Alprazolam white, less than 28 grams, Alprazolam blue, less than 28 grams, Alprazolam green, possession of a dangerous drug, Trazodone and Promethazine, and possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Possible charges of other residents of the home are pending. Littles remained in the Victoria County Jail as of Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.