Victoriano Cruz Alvarado initially fled the Victoria area but ultimately turned himself in at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office a short time before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Alvarado, 26, was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children. The warrant was issued on March 9.
In the short time that Alvarado was sought, Victoria Crime Stoppers received eight tips from community members offering information they hoped would help catch him, according to a Victoria Crime Stoppers news release.
"While the tips themselves ultimately did not lead to his capture, I’m sure that knowing everyone was on the look out for him helped him decide to turn himself in," said Detective James Collins, Crime Stoppers coordinator, in the news release.
