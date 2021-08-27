Victoria police investigating death
The body of a man was found Tuesday afternoon in a drainage ditch that runs under North Navarro Street in Victoria.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

A man found dead in a Victoria drainage ditch was identified by medical examiners on Friday, according to police.

The man was identified as Michael Meitzler, 29, said Senior Patrol Officer David Brogger in an email.

Meitzler was found dead in a drainage ditch near Victoria Mall on Tuesday.

Meitzler is a Victoria resident but does not have a permanent address, Brogger said.

Medical examiners found no signs of trauma contributing to Meitzler’s death, Brogger said. The exact cause of death was unknown as of Friday afternoon and was pending autopsy results. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

Meitzler's body was found in a drainage ditch near the Victoria Mall on Tuesday after a passerby notified authorities.

The ditch was near a culvert, which runs under North Navarro Street, between Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Victoria and a dental office.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

