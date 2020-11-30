Police found a dead man at 3400 Miori Lane Sunday evening.
Officers located the man's body about 6 p.m. near the bridge where the Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail crosses Miori Lane, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Police believe the man's death was self-inflicted, Brogger said.
The man's body has been sent off for a forensic examination in an effort to identify him, according to police.
The incident is under investigation, Brogger said.
