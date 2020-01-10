Victoria police arrested a 26-year-old Victoria man on aggravated robbery charges Friday afternoon.
Police found Kevin Ryan Martinez at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Regency Avenue, but he fled on foot from officers. He was later found in the attic of a home, according to a police department news release. He later came out of the attic and was placed under arrest.
Martinez was arrested on outstanding warrants charging him with aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, according to the news release.
He is connected to the three robberies, which occurred on Dec. 22 in the 5300 block of Navarro Street, 100 block of Guinevere Street and the 1600 block of Mimosa Avenue. He displayed a weapon during the robberies, according to the release.
Martinez remains in custody at the Victoria County jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
The Victoria Police Department’s Investigation Division, patrol division, Victoria County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and the U.S. marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.
