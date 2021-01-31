A woman driving late Saturday night was followed by a man who rammed into her car shortly before she pulled into a store at Zac Lentz Parkway and U.S. 87, said Victoria Police Sgt. J. McDonald.
The man, Wallace McNary, 47, of Victoria, was driving a green Chevrolet Tahoe and rammed into the woman driving a black Jeep Cherokee while both vehicles were still moving on the access road.
She then pulled into a convenience store at 7305 N. Main St. The man also rammed into a parked Chevrolet Cruze at the gas station that had a woman sitting inside.
Police arrested McNary on suspicion of aggravated assault, Victoria Police Sgt. Branden Allen said Sunday evening.
Victoria police received a call about the incident at 10:15 p.m. and arrived at 10:20 p.m. Police cleared the scene at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing.
