A man shot and killed his wife at a Victoria home Wednesday night before killing himself during a traffic stop hours later, according to police.
Police identified the man as John Seals, 39, and the wife as Destinee Verno, 41, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday evening.
At 11:27 p.m., police were sent to a home in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue where a shooting was reported. According to drivers license records, Verno's home is listed in that block.
Police then determined Seals had killed Verno before leaving the home in a white Toyota 4-Runner, according to the news release. That vehicle description was relayed by Victoria police to all surrounding law enforcement agencies in an attempt to find Seals.
"I'm shocked," said Verno's ex-husband, Billy Oakes as he was driving from Oklahoma to Victoria after hearing the news.
Verno and Oakes had two children together, and both live in Victoria, he said.
"She was a good person. She worked hard. She was good mother. She didn't deserve for this to happen," Oakes said.
Rubee Oakes, 21, and Billy Oakes II, 20.
One of those children, Billy Oakes II, 20, said he was playing video games in his room with a headset that night.
Earlier in the night, the son said he had to break up an argument between Verno and Seals.
A Victoria Police Department detective located Seals' vehicle on U.S. 77 North and followed it into Lavaca County until backup arrived.
At 5:22 a.m., the vehicle stopped at Shiloh Community Center, near Hallettsville. As officers approached the vehicle to take Seals into custody, Seals was seen with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later declared dead, according to the news release.
Law enforcement officers did not use any force, according to the news release.
The Victoria Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident. They will be assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Lavaca County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.
