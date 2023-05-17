A Victoria County jury convicted a man Wednesday on child sex crimes before sentencing him to life in prison.
Rudy Valdez, 45, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a Victoria County District Attorney Office's news release issued Wednesday.
A person found guilty of this offense is not eligible for parole.
Evidence presented during the trial showed Valdez had sexually abused a young child in Victoria during a two-year period starting in 2016. The child victim, now 18, testified during the trial along with three other women who had similar experiences with him.
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles prosecuted the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries. Judge Elí Garza presided over the case. The defendant was represented by defense attorneys Neal Connors and Kelsey Downing.