A 30-year-old Victoria man was stabbed outside Six Flags Motel Friday night, said Sgt. Justin Schubert of the Victoria Police Department.
Police were unable to confirm the man's condition Saturday.
Officers responded to a call at 3009 Houston Hwy at about 10 p.m. Friday, Schubert said.
They arrested a 49-year-old man, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation, according to Schubert.
Police did not identify either of the men Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, Schubert said.
