Police say black pickup ran stop sign
Five people were taken to hospitals after the driver of a black pickup ran a stop sign at a Victoria intersection Thursday, police said.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

A 23-year-old man remained hospitalized a day after a crash in downtown Victoria that injured five, officials said Friday.

Carlos Baez was still being treated for his injuries at University Hospital in San Antonio as of Friday afternoon, said Lauren Meaux, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.

Baez was the driver of a black pickup truck that ran a stop sign at the intersection of Depot and Convent streets. His truck collided with a silver Ford pickup that had the right of way, police said, leading the Chevrolet to flip over multiple times and sustain severe damage.

Four others were transported to Victoria hospitals Thursday with less serious injuries, including a 17-year-old who was riding in Baez’s pickup and three occupants of the Ford. Meaux was unable to provide an update on their status Friday.

No citations have been issued yet, Meaux said. Police are still investigating to determine whether any charges will be filed.

