A man died after being struck by a train south of Inez Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
The man was found near the train tracks about one mile south of Inez on Monday evening, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Law enforcement officials spent two hours searching the tracks after the collision was reported at about 3:50 p.m., San Miguel said. Officials have not yet identified the man, and are waiting for a justice of the peace to arrive at the scene to formally pronounce the man deceased.
