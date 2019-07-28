A man was transported by ambulance Sunday evening from the Walmart on North Navarro Street after a motorcycle crash.
The man had minor injuries, a responding police officer said, after he hit his head on the visor of his motorcycle and fell off.
A witness to the crash, Kevin Mazurkiewicz, said the man had tried to ride his motorcycle onto the sidewalk in front of the building. Mazukiewicz said the man fell off his bike when the wheel of his motorcycle hit the curb.
Mazurkiewicz said the man was responsive when paramedics loaded him onto a stretcher.
