A car flipped late Saturday lodging a telephone pole into the undercarriage at the intersection of Liberty Street and Colorado Street.
On the way into downtown Victoria, Harley Simmons, 19, of Victoria, turned off North Main Street onto East Colorado Street driving between 70 and 80 miles per hour with Zayne Rivera of Victoria in the passenger seat. Shortly after crossing the railroad tracks, the car struck a telephone pole about 9:30 p.m.
There was a car flip with one injury at Liberty and Colorado Streets. A telephone pole was lodged into the undercarriage. pic.twitter.com/MkjGsvdrtL— Geoff Sloan (@GeoffroSloan) January 5, 2020
and bounced off a curb, rolling it upside-down and breaking the pole in half.
Simmons suffered minor injuries, and Rivera required Emergency Medical Services to remove him from the car.
While driving, Simmons and his friend Rivera were playing the popular mobile game Pokémon Go.
“I was playing around at the same time,” Simmons said. “I was coming across that railroad, and when I hopped it my wheel cocked the wrong way.”
Adan Reyna, 27, of Victoria, was on Liberty Street when the accident occurred. Reyna’s father was one of the first on the scene, assisting Simmons to exit the car and attempting to open the door to allow Rivera to exit.
“We told him 'Stay still, we’re going to get the door open,' ” Reyna said. “We just popped it open. We did what we had to to get (Simmons) out.”
Reyna and his father attempted to remove Rivera, but Victoria Police were beginning to arrive.
Rivera was able to take a few steps after being removed from the car by EMS and placed on a stretcher.
Victoria Police Sgt. Robert Swanson said Rivera suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Citizens Medical Center. Swanson also had concerns about the swing of the pole and the possibility for open electrical wires on the car and in the street. No injuries from the pole occurred.
Crews from American Electric Power were working to remove the pole safely, Swanson said.
No charges have been made as the incident is currently under investigation.
