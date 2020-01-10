Justin David Lopez, 39, was arrested Friday on a warrant for murder in the November shooting death of Isaac Ybarra in Edna.
Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Lopez in Laredo on the jackson County warrant.
Lopez is accused of shooting Ybarra, 34, on Nov. 5 outside a home in the 500 block of Ward Street.
Law enforcement located Lopez through an anonymous tip, according to a Victoria Crime Stoppers news release.
Lopez is being held at the Webb County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.