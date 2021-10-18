On Oct. 15, Victoria Crime Stoppers received information that Nicholas Moore was incarcerated at the Calhoun County Jail. This was verified and the investigating agency was notified that Moore had been arrested.
Moore, 30, was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging violation of parole. His original charge is felon in possession of a firearm. The warrant was issued on Sept. 22.
“Thank you to anyone who called in information regarding the location of Moore,” said Detective James Collins, Crime Stoppers coordinator, in the news release.
