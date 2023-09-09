Yorktown High School’s football field was torn up Friday night.
Trace Alvarez, 23, of Yorktown drove an ATV onto the football field, vandalizing it by doing donuts, DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said Saturday.
Eyewitnesses reported the incident at 11:57 p.m. Friday and Alvarez was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Ninth Street in Yorktown, Bowen said.
The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to hear back from the Yorktown Independent School District on a total for the damage, Bowen said.
The sheriff’s office will release more information on the incident Monday, he said.