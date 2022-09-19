Two people were arrested Sunday by police on suspicion of drug possession and child endangerment.
Madison Olivia Liserio, 25, of Bloomington, and Larry Longoria Jr., 34, of Victoria, were each arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence, according to Victoria County jail records.
Longoria was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 present.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by offices Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Lancaster man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Katy man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officer Sept. 17 on a Bexar County warrant charging her with prostitution.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of silent abusive call or electronic communication to 911 service.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Inez woman by deputies Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by state troopers Sept. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Cuero man by officer Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of stalking, resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Liberty Hill man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.